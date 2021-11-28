A North Miami Beach teen called home in distress Saturday. Her cellphone was in North Carolina

North Miami Beach police said they have found a 15-year-old girl suspected of being kidnapped by someone with whom she played an online video game.

Jeimy Henrriquez left her home near the intersection of Northeast 182nd Street and 14th Avenue Saturday morning with someone she began talking with while playing Fire Max. Police said the person’s name wasn’t known, but Jeimy was picked up in a car and took her book bag and cellphone.

Around 10 p.m., police say, she used that cell phone to call her mother to weep that she was far away and hadn’t eaten. She then hung up the phone, which pinged as being in North Carolina.

The North Miami Beach alert for missing Jeimy Henrriquez.

On Sunday evening, police told the Miami Herald that they found Jeimy in Philadelphia, believing that she had traveled across several states. An officer said, “She is safe.” Two detectives are expected to fly to Philly tomorrow morning to retrieve her.

Rebecca San Juan contributed to this report.