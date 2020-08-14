North Miami cop shoots a man with a knife coming at partner. Woman says he was stalking her

North Miami officers went out to help a woman who said she was being stalked. Soon after, they encountered a man with a knife charging at them, North Miami police said.

At about 1 :45 p.m., officers got a call for help from an elderly woman in the area of Northeast 11th Avenue and 125th Street, North Miami police said. The woman told dispatch she was being stalked and followed by a man she had an injunction order against to stay away from her.

When officers arrived they talked with the man who became “irate, combative and threatened the officers with a knife,” police said. The officers tried to de-escalate the situation but to no avail.

The man charged at one of the officers with knife in his hand, and another officer shot him to protect his partner, police said. The officers tended to the injured man until fire rescue arrived and he was taken to a hospital. Local 10 News reported that the man died at the hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police shooting.