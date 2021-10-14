North Miami-Dade burglary suspect who shot at cops has been caught, police say

David J. Neal
·1 min read

Exactly one week after El Portal police officers say they were shot at by a burglary suspect during a chase, the agency said the same officers interrupted the same burglar Thursday morning.

But this time, 54-year-old Daniel Hernandez ended the morning in custody. Hernandez was arrested on charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, burglary, theft and loitering.

After more than a decade, Miami-Dade’s police civilian oversight board is back

El Portal police released a resident’s Ring security video from Oct. 7 while searching for the burglary suspect in the video. In Thursday’s first hours, the same officers answered a burglary call in the 100 block of Northeast 90th Street. When they arrived, they heard rustling in the bushes and someone running. When they went to the Ring video, they thought this guy looked like their man from last week.

The Ring camera video still of the burglary suspect who El Portal cops say fired at them while leading them on a chase.
Despite the help of a perimeter set up with Miami Shores, Biscayne Park and Miami-Dade police, the suspect disappeared on them again. And again when someone reported a man loitering behind a house.

But when someone spotted a man carrying a leaf blower down Miami Avenue near 89th Street, officers say they found the suspect for whom they were looking.

Police say he ran behind 8950 N. Miami Ave., got Tasered and then taken into custody.

