North Miami senior wins Miami County Distinguished Young Women

Nov. 12—Standing up for one's beliefs isn't always easy.

It can come with pushback, disagreement and confrontation.

North Miami High School senior Emily Smith can relate.

"It's been hard to stand up for what I believe," she said. "I don't like making people uncomfortable."

But lately, she's felt more confident standing firm in her beliefs. Smith credits the confidence to the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) of Miami County program.

The scholarship program helps senior high school girls develop life skills, such as public speaking.

Smith signed up for Distinguished Young Women after hearing other girls at her dance school talk about it.

The possibility of scholarship money was also a draw for the senior who intends to go to college and study nursing.

"It turned out to be amazing," Smith said. "It helped me be a better person in my everyday living."

Smith was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Miami County Nov. 4. She is the first North Miami senior to win the honor in quite some time.

The title comes with the opportunity to represent Miami County at the state competition in February where she will compete for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana.

"I'm very appreciative of the honor and experience," she told the Tribune Thursday. "It's nice to have people come up to me and congratulate me."

Smith beat out four other girls from Peru and Maconaquah high schools for the title.

In total, she earned $1,700 in scholarships. Smith can earn more scholarship money at the state competition, depending on how well she does.

The scholarship program evaluates girls in five categories: scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression.

For her talent, Smith choregraphed and performed a lyrical dance — she's danced since kindergarten — set to Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful." She said it was meant to portray a struggle women go through.

"I like to express myself through dance and tell stories and emotions with dance," Smith said.

She won the talent category.

Baylie Giek, publication manager for Miami County DYW, said this year's program was harder compared to years past, with the intention of better preparing the winner for state.

"We decided to really up the ante," she said.

The girls responded, enduring a nine-minute on-stage fitness routine and lots of public speaking and interview practice.

The self-expression portion of a DYW program has contestants answer a question on-stage. The theme of the Miami County program was patriotism. Girls were asked what American value — equality, freedom or justice — was most important to them.

"They did a really good job answering a challenging question, in my opinion," Giek said.

Smith said equality meant the most to her as she always tries to treat people with respect and give them the benefit of the doubt.

DYW encourages girls to be their best selves. It's a message Smith has taken to heart. It's helped her set goals and apply to college early, in addition to being more confident.

Also competing were Abby Jordan, Makenna Johnson and Haley Washburn from Maconaquah High School.

Washburn was first runner-up and won the interview category. Jordan was second runner-up and won awards in scholastics, Be Your Best Self and self-expression.

Johnson received this year's Spirit of DYW award, which was voted on by the five participants.

Anashea Dolly, from Peru High School, won the director's choice award.

Each award comes with scholarship money. In total, $3,750 was awarded to the five girls.

The DYW state competition is Feb. 16-17 in Havens Auditorium at Indiana University Kokomo.

