North Minneapolis hit-and-run may be homicide, police say

The driver of an SUV may have intentionally struck and killed a motorcyclist Tuesday in north Minneapolis, said police, who are investigating the case as a possible homicide.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Queen Avenue North on a report of a hit-and-run shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to John Elder, police spokesperson. Officers arrived and found a man on the ground who was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Officers performed CPR on the man, who was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in grave condition. He died a short time later.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case; the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the victim.

If this case is ruled a homicide, it would be the city's 52nd so far this year, according to Star Tribune records.

