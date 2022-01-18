North Monroe stabbing sends two to the hospital, suspect at large

Jan. 17—Two people were sent to the hospital after a stabbing late Sunday night on North Monroe Street.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at the intersection of North Monroe Street and West Frederick Avenue just after 9:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

Officers found two victims and provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. The victims were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police two women got into a verbal argument at a nearby gas station. The boyfriends of the women got involved as the argument escalated, police said.

One man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man and one of the women, according to police. He then fled the area, witnesses said.

Police had not found the suspect as of early Monday morning.