North Myrtle Beach city manager avoids assault charges in wake of state probe

North Myrtle Beach’s top administrator will avoid any criminal charges stemming from an alleged confrontation with a local business owner that happened earlier in the year.

MyHorryNews.com reported Nov. 8 that the S.C. Law Enforcement Division sent findings related to the May 10 incident between Mike Mahaney and Glass Bottom Kayak Tours co-owner Laura Weaver that fell short of proving reasonable doubt.

15th Circuit Solictor Jimmy Richardson could not be immediately be reached for comment, nor could city spokesman Donald Graham.

MyHorryNews.com reported that Graham said Mahaney wasn’t planning to comment.

In May, the city’s police department asked SLED to investigate allegations that Mahaney put his hands on Weaver at a meeting in City Hall.