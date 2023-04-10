North Myrtle Beach man arrested for attempted murder, kidnapping of woman

A North Myrtle Beach man has been charged with attempted murder and kidnapping after refusing to let a woman leave a vehicle and then firing a gun at her, arrest warrants state.

Willis Moss, 44, was arrested Saturday by Horry County Police after the female victim told police that Moss had asked for a ride and then pulled a handgun from his pocket and held it against her head, the police report said.

Moss allegedly hit the victim several times in the stomach with the gun. The victim then managed to put the vehicle in park and tried to escape, the report said. Moss allegedly prevented the victim from leaving and then fired the gun toward her.

Moss then got out of the vehicle and fled, the report said.

The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. at a North Myrtle Beach residence.

Moss was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Saturday and is still incarcerated Monday.