North Myrtle Beach murder suspect was caught on Ring video doorbell, warrant indicates

A 21-year-old man suspected of killing a North Myrtle Beach man in the victim’s home was caught on a Ring video doorbell, according to police.

Kameron Scott Horton, who was charged with murder after Darrell Johnson, 73, was found stabbed and lying in a pool of blood, was arrested in Hardeeville, S.C.

Horton was extradited to Horry County and has been in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center since Feb. 2. He is charged with murder and has no bond set.

Horton was seen Jan. 30 on a Ring doorbell camera walking up to Johnson’s front door and having a conversation with him, according to an arrest warrant from the North Myrtle Beach Police Department. The Sun News obtained the warrant through a Freedom of Information Act request.

“It appears from the video that (Johnson) is unfamiliar with” Horton, but that Horton knows Johnson, the warrant states.

Another video clip showed neighbors walking up to Johnson’s door, Horton’s warrant states. The neighbors were “alerted to a loud thud coming from the victim’s apartment.”

The neighbors “observed blood around the victim’s door but were unsure” where it came from.

An acquaintance of Johnson’s attempted to reach him the next day and also saw the blood. After an unsuccessful attempt at reaching Johnson, the acquaintance called law enforcement, according to the warrant.

When North Myrtle Beach police arrived, they found Johnson lying inside his home, on South Hillside Drive, in a pool of blood with a 6-inch stab wound to the back of his head, according to an incident report.

Jail records list Horton as living in North Charleston, while the police report shows he’s tied to addresses in Conway and Hanahan. The report also lists him as a resident of “this jurisdiction,” indicating he may live in North Myrtle Beach.

Horton is a graduate of Horry County Schools, district spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier confirmed, though the year and school were not provided.

The stairs leading up to the door of Johnson’s unit were covered in bloody footprints, the police report stated. The door was closed but not locked.

Johnson was found lying face-down in the living room, just inside the door, with blood pooled around his body, the report said.

The blood was “partially dried and cracked” on the floor, according to the report.

Johnson’s body was cold to the touch and did not have a pulse when the officer found him, the report said. One of Johnson’s neighbors, who had called authorities, told police that Johnson lives alone, according to the report.

An initial search for information about Johnson found the he is a registered sex offender, convicted in 1990 of child molestation in Georgia, according to the National Sex Offender Registry.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina, according to the coroner’s office.