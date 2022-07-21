North Myrtle Beach police searching for armed person in officer-involved shooting

A subject involved in an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning in North Myrtle Beach is on the loose and considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

North Myrtle Beach Police are urging people in the Tanglewood and Ironwood areas of Barefoot Landing Resort to “STAY INDOORS” while they attempt to locate the person.

All officers involved are fine, according to a Facebook post by the department, and updates will be made as they become available.