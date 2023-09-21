North Myrtle Beach police sergeant charged with DUI and fleeing the scene of an accident

A North Myrtle Beach Police sergeant has been placed on administrative duty after he was charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of an accident, police officials said.

Sgt. Chris King was off duty when the accident occurred at 10 p.m. Sept. 7 in Surfside Beach, according to spokesperson Officer Pat Wilkinson in a statement Wednesday.

King, 40, of Surfside Beach, was arrested by Surfside Beach Police and charged with driving under the influence and hit and run.

King has worked for the department for eight years and currently serves as the traffic division supervisor, Wilkinson said.

King was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.