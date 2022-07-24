North Nashville house-fire victims ID'd; investigation ongoing

Metro Nashville Police Department released the names of three victims of a house fire Saturday that remains under investigation.

Two people, 35-year-old Angela Burgess and 60-year-old Johnny Young, were found dead inside the north Nashville home in the 3000 block of Leondale Terrace, officials said.

A third victim, 44-year-old Michael Young, died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the fire, according to police.

Several other people reportedly lived in the home at the time of the fire when Nashville Fire Department responded at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

NFD crews worked to quickly put out a house fire at the 3000 block of Leondale Terrace. One person was pulled from the home and transported to Vanderbilt. There were 2 victims found inside. Crews remain on scene as the investigation continues. @PIOKendra is on scene for updates. pic.twitter.com/CIrYIJ7rKa — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) July 23, 2022

More news: Nashville detectives seek help finding man suspected of raping of 74-year-old woman

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: North Nashville house fire victims identified; investigation ongoing