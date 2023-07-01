North Norfolk District Council buys house to support Afghan refugees

The new property will house families who have fled Afghanistan

A council is to spend thousands of pounds on a house to provide Afghan refugees with temporary accommodation.

North Norfolk District Council's (NNDC) cabinet agreed to buy the four-bed home, costing £315,000, with half of the money coming from the government.

The government has given the authority £1.2m to partially fund the purchase of 11 homes in the area, with 10 still being built for Ukrainian refugees.

When the Afghan residents leave, the house will be used for homeless people.

The location of the home has not been disclosed.

When NNDC agreed to take the government grant, some councillors criticised it for not contributing enough, as it only covered about 40% of the cost of the 11 homes.

The homes are being delivered in partnership with a housing association.

