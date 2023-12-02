North Park neighbors call for safer intersection after deadly hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police have arrested a person for a deadly hit-and-run. The incident happened on Nov. 21 at an intersection in North Park. However, neighbors told FOX 5 they have had safety concerns about the area for a while.

“He’s just a gem, no other way to describe it, he’d do anything for you, there for you no matter what you needed,” said Casey Callahan, a friend of Stephen Debow.

Callahan is a friend of Debow, nicknamed “Debo.” Both are Pennsylvania natives.

Callahan described Debow as, “the best type of person, you couldn’t make up the type of friend he really was.”

On Nov. 21, Stephen was crossing at the intersection of Utah Street and Polk Avenue in North Park on his way to meet friends. San Diego police said 76-year-old Donna Chapman Jacobs hit Debow in the intersection where he walked, then left the scene.

Debow died six days later.

Callahan said Debow’s death, “it’s been a lot, it’s come in waves, but we are getting through as a family.”

SDPD arrested Jacobs on Friday for gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing death or great bodily injury. However, several North Park neighbors have been concerned about the area for a while. Matt Owens has lived in North Park for ten years.

“It’s unfortunate that that happened, but it honestly doesn’t surprise me,” said Matthew Owens, North Park resident.

Owens said the intersection has one streetlight that is poorly lit.

Owens explained, “it’s a hit or miss because ironically enough when this light isn’t working or flickering the most light you get cast is from the baseball field, it’s either that light or you’re dealing with have their porch light on.”

Neighbors also argue a four-way stop should be at the intersection. There is currently only a two-way stop on Polk Avenue and nothing on the cross street of Utah Street.

North Park neighbor Ben Revzin said he called the city, “and said, ‘hey I want to request a stop in nearby home, who can you transfer me to.”

Revzin shared the voicemail the city left for him stating they have put in a request for a stop sign.

“And I’m hoping it is one of the stop signs that has the light around because we need people to always stop at the intersection,” Revzin said. “Without a stop sign, I think this will not be the last accident, here.”

While some people in the area said it is down to people being courteous. Serena Santos Pieve comes to North Park at least three times a week for work.

“I think it’s because we are all in a rush, I think if we all took the time to be more aware, the situational awareness pays off,” Santos Pieve said.

Councilmember Whitburn’s office told FOX 5 they have requested the City of San Diego’s transportation department to study traffic calming measures.

