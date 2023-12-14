North Perry Village Council retains Mike Cutler as public works superintendent

Dec. 13—North Perry Village Council has reappointed the community's public works superintendent, but not before listening to some concerns about that proposal that were raised by residents during recent meetings.

Council, at its Dec. 7 meeting, approved a resolution to retain Mike Cutler. He will continue to serve in this part-time position for the balance of 2023 and through Dec. 31 of next year and will receive an annual salary of $21,250 and health care benefits, the resolution stated.

Five of the six North Perry Village Council members voted in favor of reappointing Cutler. But Councilwoman Mary Ann Rideout voted to abstain.

Council originally approved legislation in September 2022 appointing Cutler as public works superintendent. This new position was created upon the recommendation of Acting Mayor Brian Titus, after he became the village's top leader.

Titus, who had been serving as council president at the start of 2022, took on additional responsibilities as acting mayor in August of that same year. He replaced then-Mayor Ed Klco, who decided to retire on July 31, 2022, about 1 1/2 years before the end of his latest four-year term.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, when a village mayor leaves before the end of their term, the community's council president becomes mayor. While Titus fulfilled his legal obligation, he knew that providing proper leadership to the village might require some extra help.

"I could see that we had a lot of turnover in the previous four years," he said. "A lot of our processes were broken, or were non-existent. I was worried I didn't have the time to get in and try to fix what needed to be done."

Titus, who also works as a full-time dentist, envisioned appointing a part-time village public works superintendent with exceptional organizational skills and leadership ability to help oversee the community's government operations.

"So I reached out to Mike," he said. "From my time on council, I knew that he had the passion for such a thing."

Cutler had served nine years on council before deciding not to seek re-election in 2019. During that same year, he ran for North Perry Village mayor and lost to Klco in a three-person race.

Titus, who was elected to a four-year term as mayor in the Nov. 7 election, said he believes that Cutler has performed admirably over the past year as public works superintendent.

"Mike's kind of my second in command, my right-hand man," Titus said.

The acting mayor said some of Cutler's responsibilities include management of the village's parks and maintenance staff; as well as looking for and implementing ways to improve village government operations.

Titus added that he would like to keep Cutler in the public works superintendent role for maybe another year or two, so he can keep working on more ways to improve how village government functions and serves its residents.

However, when a resolution to retain Cutler as public works superintendent was introduced back in October, some residents who attend council meetings began to express concerns about extending his employment.

A few people who addressed council wondered why Cutler would be getting an annual raise of $3,250, and receiving health insurance for the part-time position.

Other residents questioned the merits of North Perry employing Cutler because he goes to Florida for an extended period during the winter.

Titus addressed all of those issues at the Dec. 7 meeting before council voted on the resolution to reappoint Cutler.

Regarding Cutler's pay, Titus said the new public works superintendent was given a starting salary of $18,000 because no one was sure "what the job entailed and how much we were getting into."

Titus also noted that since he became acting mayor in August, he has not taken the mayor's annual salary and is only current receiving his council salary (since he still holds a seat on the legislative panel.)

Titus added that since he didn't accept the mayor's yearly salary — which is $18,000 — that money has funded Cutler's position over the past year.

When it comes to health insurance, Cutler is receiving a higher deductible, cheaper health care plan than what North Perry Village offers its normal full-time employees.

"On our normal full-time plan, Mike's plan would have cost the village over $19,000," Titus said. "The plan we offered Mike is around $9,000, so that's why I called it a 'half insurance amount,' (during the Dec. 7 meeting)."

As for giving Cutler a raise and health-care coverage, Titus noted that the public works superintendent has saved the village significant money through various endeavors during the past year.

Some of those cost-reduction efforts spearheaded by Cutler included selecting a new IT company to serve the village; construction of a ramp at Village Hall for people with disabilities; and installing a new man-gate to give pedestrians access to Townline Park through a fingerprint reader system.

Titus said the amount of money saved through those three initiatives totals about $28,000.

"That about covers what we'll pay Mike (in 2024)," he said.

Titus acknowledged that people have concerns about Cutler spending winters in Florida.

However, he said that Cutler works remotely on village government duties while he is in Florida during the winter. He asked the public works superintendent to keep a log of the work he does on behalf of North Perry while he's in the Sunshine State.

Rideout said she decided to abstain on the resolution to retain Cutler because there were too many unanswered questions about his role.

"I'm not sure of all of Mike's responsibilities, I'm not sure how Mike's getting paid, and I'm not sure how his hours are going to be tracked (when he's in Florida)," she said. "I want to support my mayor. I believe in him. But I can't vote yes on something that I don't have all the answers to."

Resident Kelly Taylor, during the public comment portion of the Dec. 7 council meeting, sharply criticized council for deciding to keep Cutler on the job.

"From what I can see that you're doing with the superintendent's position, is you're funding a friendship with tax dollars," Taylor said. "What you're basically doing is pretty much setting Mike up for his last couple years of retirement. That's all you're doing, is funding a friendship. And that sucks to see that."