North Perry Village government welcomed new leaders in 2023

Dec. 24—A variety of new leaders joined North Perry Village government's administrative team this year.

"2023 was similar to 2022 in North Perry Village, as we continued our theme of change," Acting Mayor Brian Titus said.

He offered that assessment in a summary of North Perry government's major highlights and achievements of the current year, as well as top priorities for 2024.

In 2023, the village welcomed these new officials:

—Fiscal Officer Jennifer Schueren

—Service Director Jeramy Johnson

—Engineer David Frey

—Zoning Inspector Wally Siegel

"These changes have been an added challenge for myself as I have been transitioning into the mayor's role, but thankfully our superintendent of public works, Mike Cutler, has helped make these changes seamless," Titus said.

Titus, who serves as North Perry Village Council president, took on additional duties of acting mayor in August 2022, after Mayor Ed Klco retired.

Klco decided to leave about a year and a half before the end of his current term.

Titus ran unopposed for North Perry mayor in the Nov. 7 General Election and will begin serving a four-year term on Jan. 1.

In the same election, two candidates faced no competition in the race for two North Perry Village Council seats. Councilman Ken Siegel was re-elected, while resident Robert Ford won the seat that Titus will vacate in 2024.

Other 2023 accomplishments cited by the acting mayor included:

—North Perry Village Police Department completed its first full year of collaboration with the Perry Village Police Department. Titus said the endeavor was successful.

"We're thankful for the relationships we have with our neighboring communities and their leaders," he said. "Perhaps we will be able to find other ways to collaborate in the future which will be mutually advantageous for all entities."

In 2022, North Perry and Perry Village police entered into an agreement to use a new coordinated system of staffing and scheduling officers for both departments.

This format was initiated to ensure proper police coverage in both communities at all times and reduce reliance on part-time officers.

—North Perry saw an increase in community-driven events.

"In 2023, we welcomed the return of our community picnic and held our inaugural Dog Fest," Titus said.

Resident Mark Gilson also spearheaded the launch of a bimonthly newsletter titled "North Perry News and Views."

"Having participating residents in the community willing to donate their time is a blessing and speaks volumes of our little village that they care," he said.

Looking ahead to 2023, the village is hoping to construct a new dog park, possibly during the spring, Titus said. The Dog Fest held in October helped to raise funds for the canine-focused attraction.

In addition, the village is considering a project that would expand and improve its equipment garage at Townline Park.

"As it's currently configured, the bays of the garage are not deep enough for our tractor and trucks to fit inside them," Titus said. "It also needs a new roof, so now would be the right time for this addition."

Titus also mentioned two projects he's aiming to start in 2024 that will need involvement from the community:

—Reviewing the village's master plan.

The document should be examined to make sure North Perry is moving in the right direction with economic development and future projects for the village's long-term goals, Titus said.

—Begin planning the celebration of the village's centennial in 2025.

"I would like to work with council on setting up committees of local officials and residents for (the master plan and centennial projects), as both will take a considerate amount of time and effort to get going," he said.

