North Perry Village to lease property for cellphone tower

Jan. 13—North Perry Village is getting ready to lease property on Townline Road to a company that will build and operate a cellphone tower on the site.

Village Council, at its most recent meeting, approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into the lease agreement.

That contract will allow Northstar Towers to lease 10,000 square feet of village-owned land at 2123 Townline Road to construct and operate a cellphone tower.

Northstar is a Cleveland-based developer of wireless infrastructure.

Plans call for Northstar to build a 190-foot tall monopole cellphone tower, topped by a 9-foot lightning rod, on the Townline Road site.

The tower will not be outfitted with lights because illumination wasn't required by North Perry, said Northstar Towers President and CEO Jesse Styles.

In addition, the Federal Aviation Administration does not mandate lights on cellphone towers that are less than 200 feet tall.

Some lower portions of the tower will be obscured by mature trees and vegetation that already are in place of the Townline Road property, Styles said.

North Perry Village Council approved a resolution at its Jan. 4 meeting that gave Mayor Brian Titus permission to sign all necessary paperwork for the pact with Northstar.

Titus, who was absent from the Jan. 4 meeting because of illness, said on Jan. 11 that he had not yet signed the contract.

Terms of the agreement state that Northstar will lease the Townline Road property from North Perry for $1,200 per month, said Village Solicitor James O'Leary. However, he said that monthly rate could increase as more wireless service providers add antennas to the tower.

While the new cell tower will produce some new revenue for the village, the structure will serve a more important purpose by improving cellphone tower coverage for people in the community, O'Leary said.

Styles said he's grateful that council granted its approval to help make the cellphone tower a reality.

"We're very excited to bring this important project forward, which will improve wireless service in a community in this underserved area (of Northeast Ohio)," he said.

Styles said the anchor tenant for the cellphone tower will be Verizon Wireless. He said the tower likely will be constructed in 2025.