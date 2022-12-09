North Phoenix drive-thru shooting leaves one employee dead, one injured

Shooting

A man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after being shot through the drive-thru window of the north Phoenix fast-food restaurant where they were working Thursday night, Phoenix police said.

Christopher Candia, 29, was booked into jail on several counts, including second-degree murder, in connection with the shooting, according to police and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office records.

Officers responded to the restaurant in the 1800 block of West Bell Road, near the intersection of 19th Avenue, at about 10:30 p.m., police said. Two employees were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, 19, died at the hospital, police said. The woman remains in the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police.

Police said preliminary information suggests a fight occurred between the employees and a man at the drive-through window. The man shot multiple rounds into the restaurant and left the scene, police said.

Police said Candia later contacted Phoenix police and identified himself as the suspect in the shooting.

