North Pitcher man charged after vehicle pursuit

Apr. 24—A North Pitcher man was arrested following a traffic stop Friday night in Norwich.

According to a media release, a Norwich City Police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop at 10:48 p.m. April 21, on a Ford pickup truck with switched license plates. Police said the driver of the truck didn't pull over and a vehicle pursuit ensued, ending in Hortsman's Trailer Park in the town of Norwich. The driver of the vehicle, Mark Andrews, 27, then barricaded himself in the vehicle until Norwich Police officers were eventually able to talk him out of the vehicle, the release said.

Andrews was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony, and driving while impaired by drugs, reckless driving and resisting arrest, all class A misdemeanors, the release said. Andrews was also issued 20 traffic tickets. According to the release, Andrews' license has been suspended 33 times.

While in custody, police learned Andrews had two outstanding felony warrants, one through the city of Norwich court and the other from the State Police for failure to appear in court for first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, the release said.

According to the release, Andrews was released pending a further court hearing.