North Plainfield man pleads guilty to $852K COVID relief fraud

A 50-year-old North Plainfield man has pleaded guilty in federal court to bank fraud for his role in an $852,000 federal Paycheck Protection Program loan scam.

Butherde Darius pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 in Trenton to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of money laundering.

Darius conspired with at least one individual to submit a fraudulent PPP loan application to a lender on behalf of a purported business that he controlled. Darius and his conspirator also submitted fraudulent information, including federal tax documents, and fabricated the existence of employees and wages, according to the indictment.

He used the funds – meant for distressed small businesses seeking federal COVID-19 emergency relief – for various personal expenses.

The scam caused $852,000 in losses. Darius faces sentencing in March 2023.

If convicted, the bank fraud charge carries a maximum potential penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine, and the charge of money laundering carries a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form.

Email: alewis@njpressmedia.com

Alexander Lewis is an award-winning reporter and photojournalist whose work spans many topics. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ man pleads guilty to $852K COVID relief fraud