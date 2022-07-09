North Plainfield shooting under investigation after one injured

NORTH PLAINFIELD – Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot in the area of Vermeule Park off Clinton Avenue on Friday night, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

North Plainfield police responded to the area about 10:45 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired where they found a Plainfield man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, McDonald said. The victim was treated at an area hospital for the non-life-threatening injury, the prosecutor said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that before the shooting, the victim was at a large party at a nearby residence on Arnold Avenue, McDonald said, and authorities are attempting to determine the motive.

Detectives from the North Plainfield Police Department along with detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at 908-769-2937 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

