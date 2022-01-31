North Plainfield woman bought BMW with defrauded COVID relief funds, feds allege

NEWARK – A North Plainfield woman has been charged with fraudulently obtaining more than $1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) that she allegedly used for personal expenses, including a BMW.

Nivah Garcis, 51, has been charged with one count of bank fraud and one count of money laundering, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Garcis made her initial court appearance by videoconference Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond.

According to court documents and statements, Garcis allegedly submitted two fraudulent PPP loan applications to a lender on behalf of two alleged businesses and three fraudulent EIDL loan applications to the Small Business Administration (SBA) on behalf of three other businesses.

The applications Garcis submitted each allegedly contained fraudulent representations to the lender – a Federal Home Loan Bank member – and the SBA, including bogus federal tax documents purportedly from the IRS.

Garcis also allegedly fabricated the existence of employees and wages paid through the purported businesses.

According to IRS records, however, none of the purported tax documents Garcis submitted in support of her loan applications were ever filed with the IRS, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Based on Garcis’ alleged misrepresentations, her loan applications for fake businesses were approved for approximately $1.05 million in federal COVID-19 emergency relief funds for distressed small businesses. She used the proceeds for various personal expenses, including a BMW SUV, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

If convicted, the count of bank fraud carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The count of money laundering carries a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

