North Pocono area man admits role in burglary ring

Jul. 5—A North Pocono area man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court for his role in a multi-state burglary ring. His sister will retain a new attorney, a federal judge said.

Thomas and Dawn Trotta, 48 and 51 respectively, are among nine people from Lackawanna County federally charged in connection with 18 heists across six states between 1999 and 2019. Those heists included the 1999 theft of Christy Mathewson memorabilia from Keystone College, the 2005 theft of artwork from the Everhart Museum and the 2011 theft of Art Wall Jr. trophies from the Country Club of Scranton.

Overall, prosecutors alleged the conspirators stole millions of dollars in valuables, such as antique guns and coins, Yogi Berra's World Series rings, sports trophies, artwork and jewelry. Precious metals were melted down and sold for pennies on the dollar in New York City.

The stolen items, valuing millions of dollars, included antique guns and coins, sports trophies, Yogi Berra's World Series rings, championship belts, artwork and jewelry. Many items that contained precious metals were melted down and sold for pennies on the dollar in New York City.

Authorities alleged Thomas Trotta stole many of the items. He pleaded guilty to a count of theft of major artwork.

Dawn Trotta was formally accused of renting vehicles from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport for conspirators to use during two break-ins in 2015 and 2016. She was slated to plead guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit theft of major artwork, concealment and disposal of major artwork, and interstate transportation of stolen property.

However, after a sealed hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion said she would retain a new attorney.

Her previous attorney, Joseph D'Andrea, also represents her brother.

Check back for updates

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.