North Poll wage report speculates what Santa and his team would earn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A festive new study has revealed some surprising secrets about Santa’s workshop.

Although traditional North Pole wages may come in the form of candy canes and hot cocoa, the research, conducted by ADP Research Institute (ADPRI), took a look at what people might expect to make if they were part of Saint Nick’s massive toy operation.

To accomplish this task, ADPRI crafted job titles and employed a cutting-edge transformer model to estimate wages, offering an intriguing look of what the payroll dynamics would be on Santa’s team.

At the base of the wage hierarchy is Santa’s Helper, diligently working for an hourly rate of $17.31. The Silver-Bell Ringers contribute to the festive atmosphere with a wage of $19.28 per hour. Olive, the other reindeer, earns her keep at around $21 per hour.

Moving up the ladder, Stocking Stuffers make the nice list at $21.77 per hour, while Lead Stocking Stuffers enjoy a pay bump to a respectable $25.87 an hour.

Snowman Carrot Nose Cleaners ensure that frosty characters remain pristine, earning a noteworthy $24 per hour. Bringing a sprinkle of magic to the North Pole, Sugar Plum Fairy Dancers gracefully earn around $26 per hour.

Climbing to the top tiers, Naughty List Double Checkers bring home just over $30 per hour, emphasizing the premium attached to checking lists twice.

ADPRI also ran the numbers for none other than Santa Claus himself. The iconic figurehead’s hourly wage broke down to just $34.82. And while his earnings would not exactly make him outrageously wealthy, job satisfaction undoubtedly contributes to his infectious holiday cheer.

For those curious about how ADPRI estimated these North Pole wages, additional details can be found at www.adpri.org/today-at-work.

