North Port child accidentally shoots grandma in the back while in moving car, police say

The North Port Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting involving a 6-year-old and her grandmother on Thursday.

Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Tollefeson Avenue for a shooting in a moving car. A 57-year-old woman said that her 6-year-old granddaughter got a hold of a gun in the backseat of the car, accidentally firing a single shot and hitting the woman in the lower back, police officials said.

The gun was inside a holster, tucked in the back pocket of the driver’s seat beneath a seat cover.

The woman was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-threatening injuries.

After conducting interviews with the child and other parties involved, detectives said that all signs point to an accidental discharge.

“This is an unfortunate example of the importance of gun safety,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said. “Please take appropriate measures to make sure children cannot access firearms. This could have been much worse, not only for the grandmother, but for the child.”

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 6-year-old accidentally shoots grandma in North Port, police say