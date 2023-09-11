North Port city commissioners give preliminary approval to proposed $251.6 million budget

The North Port City Commission gave preliminary approval to its 2023-24 fiscal year budget at a Sept. 7 special meeting. Final approval is scheduled for Sept. 21.

NORTH PORT – North Port city commissioners gave preliminary approval to a proposed $251.6 million budget for the next year – despite the pleas of several residents, who wanted to see the commission roll back the property tax rate to provide some financial relief.

Because of a 16.9% increase in property values, the current tax rate of 3.7667 mills – or about $3.77 per $1,000 of taxable property value − would generate about $4.3 million more than it currently does.

That accounts for a little more than $31 million of the $74.8 million general fund budget, which also draws funds from other sources of revenue, including an increase of the Florida Power & Light utility tax from 6% to 10% and introduction of a payment in lieu of a utility tax of 5% for city water customers.

The current rate, which has been in place for the past four years, represents a 12.12% increase compared with the rate of 3.3594 mills need to keep property tax revenue flat next year.

City Commissioner Phill Stokes called the increased property tax rate both a blessing and a curse, then added: “The actual costs of providing those services to a single-family property owner actually exceeds the amount of taxes that a single property owner pays.”

Public safety alone takes a $43.7 million bite out of the general fund, well over the amount generated by property tax revenue.

“We are you: we live here, we feel the same pressures you do,” Stokes said.

City Commissioner Debbie McDowell objected to the 4% increase in the FPL tax and the 5% fee assessed to city water users.

When the board met as the Road and Drainage District Governing Body, McDowell voted against a resolution to approve the district’s non-ad valorem assessment methodology and the overall budget, because the final methodology for the charges was not yet available from Stantec, the city’s consultant – though it should be ready when the city has its final budget hearing on Sept. 21.

The budgets for both the solid waste district and fire rescue district passed unanimously.

Denelle Winnan broke down in tears while speaking to the board.

"Our city can’t keep up; you get so overwhelmed with the new parts of town that you don’t give anything about anything for the ones of us who live in the older parts of town,” Winnan said.

She added that prior to Hurricane Ian making landfall last year, she and other neighbors who live between Pan American Boulevard and Biscayne Drive called with concerns about the nearby drainage ditches not being mowed.

“So, when the storm comes through and we get 26 inches of rain, it wasn’t the drainage ditch that came into my backyard and flooded my house, it was the streets that don’t have sewers and rely on both waterways to drain that couldn’t drain,” Winnan. “So that water in my little neighborhood – where we don’t have elevation … it came right up my front yard and right into the framing of my wood-framed house and we couldn’t stop it."

Winnan said she and her husband Richard sat in their bathtubs and watched their house flood then broke into tears as she talked about her insurance refusing to help because they didn't have flood insurance, “because I don’t live in a flood zone – I’ve lived here for 20 years – I've never had an issue with flooding and I never had it.

“All I’m asking is for you to look into it,” Winnan added after she partially regained her composure. “Figure it out, I’m not disabled, I’m not on a fixed income and we still can’t afford to live here – thank you very much for your time.”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: North Port commission keeps property tax rate flat but revenues rising