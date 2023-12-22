North Port conservation group faces Dec. 26 deadline in bid to buy 4 lots for Scrub-jays

This Florida Scrub-Jay was photographed by James Rogers within North Port city limits. The Environmental Conservancy of North Port is currently raising funds to buy two lots to serve as habitat for the endangered birds and other wildlife.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – The Environmental Conservancy of North Port faces a Dec. 26 deadline to raise $17,050 to purchase four lots in Harbour Heights in Charlotte County as habitat for the Florida Scrub-Jay.

This purchase is the latest example of the nonprofit’s effort to extend its preservation efforts outside of North Port.

On Dec. 15, the conservancy closed on a $40,000 purchase of two lots. That combined half-acre is home to 12 tortoises.

On Nov.17, it closed a $14,000 purchase of a lot in the Cranberry Fields neighborhood of North Port that is home to a family of six gopher tortoises.

On Nov. 15, it received a gift of six lots on Exchange Road in El Jobean that totals 4.2 acres of habitat.

Combined, the nonprofit ― which buys and preserves land in both Sarasota and Charlotte counties ― has purchased or received donations of 32 parcels for wildlife habitat.

Seventeen of the protected parcels are in North Port, six in Charlotte County's Harbour Heights neighborhood, six in El Jobean, two in Deep Creek and one in Port Charlotte.

Saving space for Florida Scrub-Jays

The current fundraiser is for four lots in Harbour Heights that are appropriate habitat for the Florida Scrub-Jay, as well as gopher tortoises and other species.

Charlotte County has a plan that allows builders to pay into a fund to clear land in Harbour Heights. While that money is used to purchase suitable Florida Scrub-Jay habitat in the eastern portion of Charlotte County, resident scrub-jays are not relocated, too.

The conservancy buys parcels of this type to provide “stepping stone” habitat for scrub-jays, as well as homes for existing gopher tortoises.

The total purchase price is $17,050, which will cover Lots 17 and 18 in Middle Terrace for $8,775 and Lots 20 and 2 off Dumont Drive for $8,275.

Here’s how to donate

Donations can be made in several ways:

GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/6293d602; through Venmo at Environmental Conservancy NP- @NPconservancy (if using Venmo please note "Harbour Heights” on your donation); via Paypal on the nonprofit’s website: www.ecnorthport.com.

For Paypal donations, note that the contribution is for Harbour Heights.

Checks are also accepted, please make checks payable to The Environmental Conservancy of North Port, Inc. and mail to 3465 Alfred Road, North Port, FL 34286. Please note “Harbour Heights” in the memo section.

The conservancy is a 501 c3 nonprofit. It’s Tax ID Number is 84-4132468.

For more information call 941-218-9775, email NPconservancy@gmail.com, visit www.ecnorthport.com, or www.instagram.com/npconservancy.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Nonprofit targets four lots in Harbour Heights for Florida Scrub-Jays