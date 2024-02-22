North Port conservation group seeks to add Port Charlotte lot for wildlife habitat

The Environmental Conservancy of North Port is targeting a quarter-acre lot, Lot 16 on Chris Terrace, off of Chamberlain Boulevard Port Charlotte for preservation and faces a Feb. 28 deadline to raise $10,000.

NORTH PORT – The Environmental Conservancy of North Port needs to raise $10,000 by Feb. 28 to buy a quarter-acre lot off of Chamberlain Boulevard in Port Charlotte, just outside of the North Port city limits.

The parcel targeted – Lot 16 on Chris Terrace – would be used as "stepping-stone" wildlife habitat, with a collection of Florida native plants and trees, including several oaks of various ages.

What is the Environmental Conservancy?

The nonprofit, which changed its Facebook page to The Environmental Conservancy of North Port and Surrounding Areas to reflect the fact that it also targets land in unincorporated Sarasota and Charlotte counties, started in the spring of 2020 in North Port.

To date, it has purchased or received donations of 37 parcels for wildlife habitat.

Seventeen of the protected parcels are in North Port, 11 in Charlotte County's Harbour Heights neighborhood, six in El Jobean, two in Deep Creek and one in Port Charlotte.

Its most recent purchase came in December, when four lots in the Harbour Heights area of Charlotte County were purchased to preserve Florida Scrub Jay habitat.

The conservancy also targets preservation of habitat for another threatened species, the gopher tortoise.

This would be the conservancy’s first purchase in the northwest Port Charlotte area.

More information is at https://ecnorthport.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ECnorthport.

In addition to purchasing land, the all-volunteer board allocates funds to maintain the properties and trail cameras to monitor wildlife. More recently it has conducted limited tours of some of the preserved parcels.

How to donate

The nonprofit's Tax ID Number is 84-4132468.

Donations can be made via GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/b39d1e41, by Venmo at @NPconservancy, with the note “Port Charlotte” attached to the donation or through PayPal at the website https://www.ecnorthport.com with a notation that it is for Port Charlotte.

Checks are also accepted.

For more information call 941-218-9775 oir email NPconservancy@gmail.com.

