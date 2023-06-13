North Port to consider budget without tax rate rollback, despite big property value rise

The city of North Port will host a two-day public workshop on the proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget on Wednesday and Thursday.

NORTH PORT – Despite a 16.9% increase in property values, the North Port City Commission is considering a proposed 2023-24 budget that would keep the current property tax rate, which would produce $30.75 million in revenue.

The overall proposed city budget – which includes fee-based services such as road and drainage, fire rescue and solid waste – is projected to be roughly $236.4 million, based on anticipated revenues.

Once all departmental requests are factored in – including ones Fletcher is not recommending for approval – it could be as much as $245.6 million.

Property taxes are just one source of revenue for a proposed $74.2 million general fund budget – which represents a 12.5% increase in spending.

The current plan to go forward with the same property tax rate as this year's, 3.7667 mills – or about $3.77 per $1,000 of taxable property value – even in the face of rising property values, should not come as a surprise.

Property values for the current budget rose 26.2% compared to the 2021-22 budget and the commission chose not to decrease the property tax rate to keep taxes lower.

Going into this year the city planned on about 50 new hires, but a good portion of last year’s increased revenue were earmarked for reserves, in part to guard against a decrease in property values.

This year’s budget also called for the use of almost $2 million from the reserve fund balance revenue and expenses.

The proposed 2023-24 budget is the first one in a decade that will project the need to use reserves to make ends meet.

Budget workshops start at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, in commission chambers at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.

New employees, raises and insurance

The proposed budget calls for about 43 new employees. The breakdown includes 16 new positions for North Port Police – 12 officers, one sergeant, a network technician, public safety telecommunicator and a records technician; and six firefighter paramedics. A part-time customer service representative for the solid waste fund is also planned.

If all those positions are approved, it would bring the total number of city employees to 877.

Related For Subscribers: North Port needs a new police station, but Hurricane Ian could complicate financing

The salary cost for the existing level of service is 3.5% – plus another 1% cost of living adjustment to meet the requirement for an increased minimum wage.

Health insurance costs are projected to increase 11%.

Proposed utility tax increase

The proposed budget also includes an increase of the Florida Power & Light utility tax from 6% to 10% and introduction of a payment in lieu of a utility tax of 5% for city water customers.

No tax is being proposed for city sewer.

Warm Mineral Springs staffing

Since the staffing of Warm Mineral Springs was set up on a temporary basis, the proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget projects the need for a full-time staff including an assistant manager, supervisor, three recreation attendants, a lead lifeguard, four level 2 lifeguards and two part-time lifeguards.

Revenues at the attraction are anticipated to offset the $1.4 million cost of the new employees.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Proposed North Port budget is built on 16.9% property value increase