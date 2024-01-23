North Port man found guilty on two counts of sexual battery upon a child

A jury has convicted a North Port man of two counts of sexual battery upon a child younger than 18 while in a position of custodial or familial authority, according to a 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office news release.

Brian Johnson, 37, was investigated and arrested by North Port police in 2020 for crimes that had been committed in the summer and fall of 2013, according to the release. Johnson was found guilty of two out of five counts on Jan. 19 following a four-day trial.

The crimes carry a maximum possible sentence of 60 years in prison.

During an investigation into a lewd or lascivious case involving Johnson, police learned about a second victim who had been sexually abused by Johnson seven years earlier when he had been 28 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators contacted the victim and conducted a video recorded sworn interview in which the victim described how she was abused by Johnson when she visited him on weekends in North Port, according to the affidavit.

"It is sometimes the relative who a child loves most who turns out to be the villain in their story," the news release stated. "While this child was under the spell of the defendant’s manipulation, she refused to tell anyone in a position of authority what her favorite relative was doing to her. She refused to disclose how he took the love she gave him and turned it into something nefarious."

The victim eventually told her story to Detective Kishia Veigel in 2020 after she learned that Johnson had molested another child and again when she took the stand before a jury, according to the news release. She described how Johnson would steal kisses from her after she'd turned 13, which escalated to sexual intercourse when she was only 15 years old.

“The strength of the victims in this case to come forward and tell their stories to a room full of strangers demonstrated their unwavering courage," Assistant State Attorney Kate Metz said in the release. "Their voices are why this defendant was held accountable and will face the consequences for his sexual abuse of children."

