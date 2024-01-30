North Port man found guilty of fatally shooting sister's boyfriend in November 2022

A jury of all women took about 50 minutes on Jan. 24 to decide on a guilty verdict for a North Port man accused of fatally shooting his sister's boyfriend in November 2022.

Cruz Medero, 52, was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree for the death of Dylan James Baker, 43, who was killed by a single gunshot wound.

On Nov. 19, 2022, North Port police responded to a shooting at the Grande Court Apartments on the 5000 block of Greenwood Avenue, according to an affidavit in the case. When law enforcement arrived, they discovered Baker had a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig, the prosecutor on the case, said that during the trial, jurors heard from a woman named Jossie Ortiz, who had been in a romantic relationship with the victim. Baker had moved in and been living with Ortiz, her 16-year-old daughter, her daughter's boyfriend and Medero for about six months before the shooting occurred.

Fraivillig said further testimony revealed that Ortiz had left to go to Pennsylvania for a week in November 2022 and in the week leading up to the shooting, Medero constantly texted his sister that everything Baker did annoyed him.

"He was jealous Dylan moved in," Fraivillig said, adding that Medero had been living with his sister for two years rent-free.

Fraivillig said testimony by Ortiz's daughter and her boyfriend indicated that Baker woke up the day of the shooting and put on a load of laundry for his work clothes at around 9 a.m. which made Medero furious. The two then got into a physical altercation.

The two teenagers tried to separate the men, with Baker finally disengaging himself and going to his and Ortiz's bedroom, Fraivillig said. At that moment, Medero called his sister, telling her twice: "I'm going to shoot him."

Fraivillig said the teenagers' testimonies were corroborated by phone call logs indicating that the call had been made.

Medero then pulled out a gun from underneath his pillow, walked down the hallway to the bedroom, and shot Baker once through the abdomen while standing in the doorframe about 15 feet away, which was corroborated by physical evidence including a bloodstain near the edge of the bed, a single bullet casing in the doorway and gun particles on the door frame, Fraivillig said.

During the two-day trial, Medero took the stand in his defense, telling the jury that he had taken the gun to protect himself and the teenagers, and was going to walk out of the house when Baker charged him, according to Fraivillig. Medero's testimony directly contradicted the testimony from the two teenagers who stated Baker never came out of the bedroom.

Calls to reach Medero's public defender for comment about the trial were not immediately returned.

A sentencing hearing will most likely take place within the next 30 days.

