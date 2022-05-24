North Potomac Street in Waynesboro sealed off due to police incident, details scant

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — The 200 block of North Potomac Street in Waynesboro was sealed off Tuesday because of a police incident, authorities said, although no details of what was happening were available as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The incident began around 8 a.m. and law enforcement officials were still on the scene as of about 1 p.m., a Waynesboro Police Department employee said.

The street was closed, residents were told to stay inside and the public was asked to avoid the area, the employee said.

More information was expected to be released later in the day via the department's online Crimewatch page, according to the employee.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Police incident shuts down North Potomac Street in Waynesboro