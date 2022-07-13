North Providence man barricaded in home; neighbors told to shelter in place

Police at the scene in North Providence.

NORTH PROVIDENCE — Police swarmed the area of Stephanie Drive and Meadow View Boulevard on Wednesday as a man, believed to be armed with an AR-15, barricaded himself in a home. A woman is also in the house.

Police tape across the boulevard kept reporters far from the scene as law enforcement worked to handle the situation and area residents were told to shelter in their homes.

Just before 6 p.m., an emergency medical went up Meadow View Boulevard in the direction of the scene.

Down the road, Steven Kruppa, an 11-year resident of this neighborhood, learned of the lockdown via a phone alert. His son, Joshua, suddenly noticed police on the street, who arrived around 3 p.m.

Kruppa doesn’t know the suspect, but said he was once out walking his dog when he saw the man, whom he described as having “seemed a little off.”

Kruppa said the neighborhood is usually “very peaceful, very quiet.”

“It’s disturbing,” he said. “But it’s a sign of the times I guess.”

More to come.

