A North Providence woman was found dead in her home. Police believe it was a homicide.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The death of a 61-year-old woman who was shot before her body was found in her Centredale home is the focus of a police investigation, North Providence police said Thursday.

Police learned Thursday afternoon that the woman had been shot and that an autopsy had determined she was the victim of a homicide, said North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr.

Police launched a death investigation on Wednesday after the woman's brother told dispatchers he had found her unresponsive when he went to her home to check on her, Ruggiero said.

The man said he had not heard from his sister since Thanksgiving, Ruggiero said.

Distraught man on bridge stared into the Blackstone River below him. Police recount rescue.

After arriving at her home on Centredale Avenue, the man was able to see that his sister was unresponsive and lying on her couch, he said.

Police and firefighters went to the home at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Ruggiero. Firefighters first entered the home under a joint protocol, he added.

Police saw blood at the scene but did not learn that the woman had been shot until they heard back from he medical examiner's office, he said.

Prosecutors say a burglary ring targeted homes in 8 states using drones, GPS tracking

Ruggiero declined to disclose the woman's name until family members out of state could be notified.

Investigators have an estimate of how long the woman had been dead, but police aren't ready to disclose that information to the public, Ruggiero said.

He said that the woman's death was "an isolated incident" and that the situation does not pose a danger to the public.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: North Providence woman found dead after being shot, police say