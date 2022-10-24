North Reading Police charge 39-year-old Mass. woman in connection to hit-and-run that injured child
North Reading Department has charged a 39-year-old Andover woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident last week that injured a small child.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a hit-and-run on Lakeside Boulevard just before 8 a.m.
The 39-year-old woman apparently struck a 4-year-old child being pulled in a wagon by their parent and did not stop. The child was released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries.
A North Reading Police Department investigation soon identified the alleged operator and when they made contact with her, she turned herself in to the police without incident.
The 39-year-old woman will be in Woburn District Court on charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.
These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW