North Reading Police charge 39-year-old Mass. woman in connection to hit-and-run that injured child

North Reading Department has charged a 39-year-old Andover woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident last week that injured a small child.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a hit-and-run on Lakeside Boulevard just before 8 a.m.

The 39-year-old woman apparently struck a 4-year-old child being pulled in a wagon by their parent and did not stop. The child was released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

A North Reading Police Department investigation soon identified the alleged operator and when they made contact with her, she turned herself in to the police without incident.

The 39-year-old woman will be in Woburn District Court on charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.

These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW