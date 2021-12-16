North Richland Hills car accident leaves two injured, including police officer

North Richland Hills police are investigating an accident Wednesday that injured two people, including a police officer who had to be extricated from his vehicle.

The accident occurred before midnight Wednesday near Davis Boulevard and Mid Cities Boulevard, police said.

The officer, who the department did not identify, was pulled from his police vehicle and taken to a local hospital. Another person involved in the crash was also evaluated for injuries at a local hospital.

Both parties are listed in stable condition, the police department said.

The investigation remains ongoing.