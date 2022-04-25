North Richland Hills officers shoot man pointing handgun at them outdoors, police say

Police officers on Sunday night shot a person outside of a house in North Richland Hills when the person pointed a handgun in their direction, the officers’ department said.

The person, who is male but whose age the police did not release, was taken to a hospital, and his condition was stable, North Richland Hills police said on Monday.

Another person had about 8:15 p.m. called police to the 4200 block of Keeter Drive because of a family disturbance underway in which shots had possibly been fired inside.

Officers were approaching the house when they encountered a suspect who had left the home and shot him when he pointed a gun in their direction.

Police did not release the person’s name or respond to questions about the relationship between the suspect and the person who reported the disturbance or whether the suspect fired rounds inside the house.