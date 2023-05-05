North Richland Hills police lift shelter in place after resolving incident in neighborhood

The North Richland Hills Police Department ended a request for residents to shelter in place after asking the public to avoid a neighborhood near Highland Oaks due to an incident related to a suicidal person Friday.

“Police are working an active incident in the 6800 block of Hickory Hollow, Moss, and Dogwood. We are asking all residents in the area to shelter in place during this incident,” police said in an initial tweet shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Residents were told they would be notified when the incident was cleared.

At around 6 p.m., police tweeted, “North Richland Hills Police responded to a possible suicidal subject which resulted in shutting down Moss Lane to Douglas Lane out of precaution.”

Police also said, “Officers on scene were able to successfully get the subject to cooperate and step out of the residence without any further incident. The shelter in place has been lifted and there is no threat to the public.”

If you or a loved one are experiencing a crisis, call 988, the new, three-digit shortcut that will direct callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

