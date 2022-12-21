North Richland Hills police in standoff with domestic-violence suspect

North Richland Hills police are in a standoff with a suspect in a domestic-violence incident Wednesday afternoon, police said on social media.

The suspect is inside a house in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street, police said. Jerrell is closed from Charles to Rufe Snow. Bonzer south from Jerrell is also closed.

The call started as a domestic situation about 11:30 a.m. Two adult victims were able to get out of the house, but one was injured, police said.

The adult male suspect is still believed to be inside the home, police said about 3:15 p.m.

A SWAT team was called at around 1:15 p.m. SWAT and negotiators are working to get the man to come out of the home, police said.