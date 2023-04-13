North Richland Hills school bus pulled over after report student had gun. It was a toy.

A North Richland Hills school bus was stopped Thursday morning by police in response to a report that a student got on the bus with what appeared to be a gun, police announced.

Police got a call around 7:30 am Thursday from a crossing guard who a parent had flagged down.

The parent reported seeing a middle school-aged student holding what appeared to be a gun. The student then boarded the bus to head to school.

Police were able to stop the bus along Boulevard 26 and speak to the student.

Safety and security officials with the Birdville Independent School District arrived and took possession of what was identified as an airsoft gun, a replica toy gun used in airsoft sports.

The student did not threaten anyone with the fake gun, according to police. The student is not facing any criminal charges from the North Richland Hills Police Department.

“The North Richland Hills Police Department takes school safety very seriously,” police said in a news release. “Thank you to the diligent parent for keeping an eye out and reporting what they saw.”