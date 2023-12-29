North Richland Hills woman charged with manslaughter after her vehicle strikes pedestrian

A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in North Richland Hills on Wednesday.

North Richland Hills police said they arrested Gabriella Anchondo after the crash Wednesday. Anchondo had previously been arrested by police Dec. 12 and charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense, police said in a Facebook post. She was out on bond pending trial when Wednesday’s fatal crash occurred, according to the Facebook post.

Anchondo is at the Tarrant County Jail with a bond of $75,000, according to jail records.

The crash occurred before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Booth Calloway Road in North Richland Hills. Police have not released the name of the victim.