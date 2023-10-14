North Santiam Highway, Oregon Route 22, closed between Gates and Mill City due to crash

The North Santiam Highway, also know as Oregon Route 22, is closed between Gates and Mill City due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

The highway is expected to remain closed for a few more hours, ODOT said in a 6 p.m. Friday press release.

Motorists are asked to delay driving through the area, if possible, or expect delays and a detour. TripCheck showed heavy traffic in and around Gates.

ODOT also asked drivers to watch out for emergency responders.

