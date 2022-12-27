North Schuylkill FOP Lodge 25 names its 2022 Officer of the Year

Dec. 27—FRACKVILLE — The retired chief of the Mount Carmel Police Department was named the North Schuylkill Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 25's Officer of the Year for 2022.

Todd Owens was presented the award recently by Robert Belfanti, lodge guard, in the absence of president Matthew Dillman, who was unable to attend due to illness.

Belfanti said that Owens joined the Mount Carmel department in 1992 and worked his way up the ranks to sergeant. He was promoted to chief in 2012.

During his career in Mount Carmel, Owens was attached to the FBI drug task force and the Northumberland County drug task force.

As chief, Owens continued to work the streets with his officers and remained on swing shift.

"He was never a desk jockey," Belfanti said.

Belfanti said that Owens was in charge of the arrests and prosecutions of hundreds of "crooks," as he likes to call them, and was also responsible for thousands of pounds of drugs and items of drug paraphernalia being taken off of the streets.

"His name is on most of the biggest drug arrests and round-ups in Northumberland County over the past 20 years," Belfanti said.

In 2017 Owens retired as Mount Carmel chief and joined the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office, where he continues to serve as a deputy and a field supervisor for the drug task force.

Belfanti said that since Dillman became ill with pancreatic cancer, Owens has become another kind of chief.

He said that Owens has been a driving force in fundraising efforts to assist Dillman and donates his time to drive Dillman to and from his appointments and to assist with household projects.

"Todd has shown the same compassion throughout his career," Belfanti said.

Belfanti told Owens: "For your career dedicated to fairness, safety and humanity, we salute your pursuit of excellence and than you for all you have done and continue to do."

Speaking briefly, Owens said he was shocked to be presented with the award and thanked all lodge members for their support, especially for being there for Dillman as he goes through difficult times.

Also during the ceremony, Dillman was reelected president for the 2023 year.

Other officers elected were Richard Wilson, vice president, retired Kulpmont Police Department chief; Shawn Butler, recording secretary, Butler Twp. police officer and a Schuylkill County deputy sheriff; Christopher Hand, treasurer, Butler Twp. police officer; David Stamets, conductor, retired Shenandoah police patrolman; Belfanti, State Board of Probation and Parole, guard; Schuylkill County Sheriff Joseph G. Groody, chaplain; and trustees Brian Tobin, county chief deputy; David Sage, retired Coal Twp. police officer; and Raymond Walacavage, retired Ashland police officer.