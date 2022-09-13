North Schuylkill student charged with making threats on social media

Sep. 13—FOUNTAIN SPRINGS — A student in the North Schuylkill School District has been charged by Frackville police with terroristic threats.

Police Chief Paul Olson said his department was contacted by district officials around 9 a.m. Friday regarding a possible threat of violence made toward the school and posted on social media.

Officials told police the student was not on campus and that the district had already started its safety protocols.

Olson said the juvenile was identified, taken into custody and charged through a juvenile allegation.

He said the juvenile was subsequently turned over to Schuylkill County juvenile justice authorities.

Olson said that due to the quick action taken by the school, at no time was the safety of any faculty member or student compromised.

The chief said his department and the district agree that any type of threat made toward the school, its staff members or students will be handled thoroughly and swiftly.

"Actions or behaviors regarding any type of threat will not be tolerated," Olson said. "Criminal charges will be pursued when warranted."