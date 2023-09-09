North Scranton man charged with arson, assault

Sep. 8—A city man assaulted his former girlfriend before setting fire to their home in North Scranton last month, investigators said.

Robert Thomas Watkins, 34, was held in Lackawanna County Prison on $125,000 bail after his arrest Thursday on arson, strangulation and other charges.

City police accused Watkins of starting a fire at the 1744 Perry Ave. home he shared with Allison Hinkley shortly after he assaulted her inside the residence and on the street outside the evening of Aug. 14.

The fire was ruled arson after a city fire inspector determined it was set in a second-floor front bedroom before spreading to the attic. It caused about $20,000 in damage to the building.

A city firefighter, Brian Cwalinski, was injured when a portion of a ceiling collapsed on him as he battled the blaze. He was treated at Geisinger Community Medical Center and released.

After firefighters arrived around 9 p.m. to find flames coming from the home's second story, city police learned of the earlier incident between Watkins and Hinkley.

Speaking to police at the scene, Hinkley identified Watkins as her ex-boyfriend, saying the two recently broke up but he refused to move out.

Hinkley said she and Watkins were arguing inside the home when he pushed her and then choked her with both hands, according to police. They later continued arguing outside, with Watkins pushing her to the ground in front of Perry Park before neighbors came outside and yelled at him.

Hinkley told police she got up and fled from Watkins toward Oak Street, while he returned to their home.

In a criminal complaint, city Detective Edward McIntyre said he reviewed video surveillance from city-owned cameras at Perry Park and the security system of a nearby business, both of which captured Watkins tackling Hinkley near the park before they separated.

The footage from both cameras then show Watkins returning to 1744 Perry and leaving less than three minutes later carrying a backpack, the complaint said. No one else is seen entering the home before smoke starts emanating along the eave of the roof 17 minutes later.

In addition to two counts of arson and strangulation, Watkins was charged with criminal mischief, recklessly another person, simple assault and harassment.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Paul Keeler, who set his bail at $75,000 on the arson charges and $50,000 on the assault-related charges. His preliminary hearing was set for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18.

