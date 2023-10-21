North Sea oil platform loses anchors during storm

Helicopters have been sent to assist a North Sea drilling platform which lost anchors during Storm Babet.

Stena Drilling said four of the eight anchors detached themselves from Stena Spey due to the "severe weather".

All 89 personnel are accounted for on the rig, which is 146 miles (235km) east of Aberdeen.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said it had sent two of its helicopters to assist the platform facing strong waves in the North Sea.

A response number has been set up for concerned relatives on 01224 455199.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

