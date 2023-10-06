North Sewickley Township police asking for public’s help identifying man seen loitering, prowling

The North Sewickley Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say was loitering and prowling at night.

According to police, the man was seen in the early morning hours Friday in the area of Brighton Road.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident is asked to call North Sewickley police at (724) 843-8118.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Good Samaritans step in, help woman with unkept property after Channel 11 report Fox Chapel student 1 of 6 worldwide to receive perfect score on AP exam Local woman says car was stolen despite software update designed to prevent thefts VIDEO: Pittsburgh’s single-use plastic bag ban to take effect this month DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts