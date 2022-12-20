North Shore chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment

A North Shore chiropractor turned himself in on an arrest warrant Tuesday after he allegedly indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment, authorities said.

Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, was arraigned in Peabody District Court on charges of indecent assault and battery, as well as assault and battery, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

A 31-year-old woman told police that Amar had indecently assaulted her during a treatment session on Dec. 5, 2022, the DA’s office said.

A judge ordered Amar to stay away from and have no contact with the victim and not to practice chiropractic medicine.

Amar is due back in court of a pre-trial hearing on March 8, 2023.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Swampscott Police Criminal Investigation Division at 781-595-1111.

