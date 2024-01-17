North Shore man to buy wife a new car, donate to ARL after winning $4M scratch ticket prize

A North Shore man says he plans to buy his wife a new car and help out a local animal shelter after he recently won $4 million on a scratch ticket.

Paul Riley, of Peabody, opted to receive his “100X Cash” instant ticket game prize in the form of a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Riley, an animal lover, was joined by his dog, Raven, when claiming his prize at Lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Tuesday.

In addition to treating his wife to a fresh set of wheels, Riley told the Lottery that he plans to use some of his winnings to donate to the Animal Rescue League.

Riley purchased his winning ticket at Summit Variety in Peabody. The store received a $40,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

One $4 million prize and six $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the “100X Cash” game, a $10 instant ticket that launched in June of 2023, according to the Lottery.

