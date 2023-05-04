North Shore man charged with threatening to kill two BJ’s coworkers after getting fired

A Lynn man who worked at the BJ’s Wholesale Club in Revere is being held on $1,000 bail on charges that he threatened to kill two BJ’s employees after he was fired for stealing from the store, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

David Brown, 52, is charged with threatening to commit a crime, threatening a business, threats involving the use of a firearm, and two civil rights violations. Brown has a 16-page Massachusetts record plus criminal offenses in Virginia and Maryland, says Hayden.

Revere Police were called to the BJ’s on Ward Street on Wednesday for a report of threats made.

Store employees told police that Brown had called the store earlier in the day and left a threatening message stating, “I am going to kill you and (name withheld). I plan on putting two bullets in your (racial slur) head.”

BJ’s personnel told police that Brown had been terminated on Tuesday for stealing from the store, according to prosecutors.

“Being threatened in any way is frightening. But the terror factor is heightened in this case by the threats being made with such specificity and racial animus. I’m grateful for the BJ’s management team acting quickly to call Revere Police and relay exactly what occurred, so this individual can be held accountable for his reprehensible conduct,” Hayden said.

Brown was ordered to stay away from BJ’s and the victims, refrain from alcohol enforced by screening, and wear a GPS monitoring bracelet.

Brown will return to court on May 30 for a probable cause hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

